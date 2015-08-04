IObit Macbooster: What are Its Key Features?

Sure, the main features of Macbooster 2 have been mostly known to be Internet Security, System Cleanup, System Optimization, and Disk Clean. Being the main ones, they aren’t always included as the key features. IObit Macbooster for example, has five key features you need to know. The first Macbooster key feature is One-Click Cleanup. Just with simple clicks, you will be able to clean up your Mac OS.

Well, this one is available on Windows and Android versions too. The second key feature is System Cleanup. It is one of the usual main features of this booster in all versions. It removes all the junk files on the Mac system in order to free up the hard disk space. The third key feature of IObit Macbooster app is Smart Optimization. It is none other than the main feature “System Optimization” itself actually.

Macbooster has it to increase Mac’s performance by having memory cleaner, start-up optimizer, and the others. Well, it is what is expected from a booster. Then, the fourth one is Performance Boost. This one is important for those who like gaming and multimedia. By having this app optimize the Mac, the running process of your game or multimedia will be even faster and more convenient. Everyone would admit that it is way enjoyable to play game faster.